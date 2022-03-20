CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CACI. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $314.20.

CACI stock opened at $295.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International has a twelve month low of $235.34 and a twelve month high of $309.80.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

