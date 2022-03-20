Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $928.59

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 928.59 ($12.08) and traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.78). Caledonia Mining shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.78), with a volume of 803 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 930.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 930.97. The company has a market cap of £136.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

