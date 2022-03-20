Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFW. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered Calfrac Well Services to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$6.90 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

TSE:CFW opened at C$4.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.62. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

