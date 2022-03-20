California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Receives $60.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $58.49 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $173.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

