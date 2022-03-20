Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.38. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

