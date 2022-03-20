Campbell Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.82. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

