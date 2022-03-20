Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $6.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKTR. Oppenheimer downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cowen downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.98% and a negative net margin of 514.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $25,874.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.