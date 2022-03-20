Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

BKLN stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

