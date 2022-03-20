Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $187,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,508 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.20 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

