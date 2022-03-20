Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFFGet Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSFFF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.81.

CSFFF stock opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. Capstone Mining has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its two producing mines are the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, U.S. and the Cozamin copper-silver mine in Zacatecas, Mexico. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin on July 27, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.