Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) will post sales of $80,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRDF. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth $74,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. 754,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,310. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

About Cardiff Oncology (Get Rating)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.