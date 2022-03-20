Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CRLFF opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

