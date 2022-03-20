Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 2,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 491,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

In other news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,548.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

