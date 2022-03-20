Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Trading 5.6% Higher

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 2,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 491,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.
A number of analysts recently commented on CRBU shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
