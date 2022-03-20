Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.19. 1,686,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.95 and a 200-day moving average of $271.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

