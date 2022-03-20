Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Lincoln Electric worth $15,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,411,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,226,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 363,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,843,000 after acquiring an additional 67,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.18. The company had a trading volume of 510,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,814. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Lincoln Electric (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.