Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 177.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after acquiring an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,327. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

