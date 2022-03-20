Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 174.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,120 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.99. 1,882,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,052. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

