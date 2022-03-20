Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDW by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after purchasing an additional 202,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CDW by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,063,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,710,000 after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.39. 963,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,642. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.42. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $154.53 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

