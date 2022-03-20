Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 11,458 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Neogen worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,650,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,779,000 after buying an additional 44,093 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,432,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 917,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,708. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

