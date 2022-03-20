Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $43,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $427.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,060. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $307.31 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $383.44. The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

