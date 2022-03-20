Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.24. 814,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.