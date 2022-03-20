Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.38.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. Catalent has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

