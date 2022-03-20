Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $8.75

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

