Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $8.75

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.
NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.96 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.