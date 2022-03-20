Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lifted by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,600.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 625,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,917,000 after purchasing an additional 588,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

