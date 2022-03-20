CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CBFV opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.34%. Research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,309,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.