C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) PT Lowered to GBX 288

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 292 ($3.80) to GBX 288 ($3.75) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGPZF opened at $2.43 on Friday. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

