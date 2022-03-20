CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 66,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 575,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,379,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 30,410,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.97 and a 1-year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

