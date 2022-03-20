CCG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 349,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CarParts.com in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,901,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,145. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $397.72 million, a P/E ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $138.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

