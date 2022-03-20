Celo (CELO) Price Reaches $2.97 on Major Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.97 or 0.00007089 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $150.84 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.98 or 0.06944111 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,984.44 or 1.00222317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

