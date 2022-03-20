Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Trading Down 2.7%

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.64 and last traded at $27.64. Approximately 313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 180,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $776.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.