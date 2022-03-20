Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.46

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.46 ($0.86) and traded as high as GBX 79.10 ($1.03). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 79.10 ($1.03), with a volume of 46,096,772 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.13) to GBX 94 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.17).

The firm has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

