Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Director Sells $2,521,250.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) Director Mason P. Slaine sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $2,521,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CERT stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -263.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.93. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Certara by 48.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Certara by 80,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Certara during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CERT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Certara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.