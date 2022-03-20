Chapman Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $897.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $936.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

