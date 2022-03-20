Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 121.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.6% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $897.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $936.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

