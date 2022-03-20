Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $2,195,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $333,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRL opened at $286.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.30 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

