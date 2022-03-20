Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.250-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.13.

GTLS stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.33. 525,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,320. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 433.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

