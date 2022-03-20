Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) to post $6.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.42. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $4.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $29.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.03 to $33.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $35.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.85 to $46.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $748.79.

CHTR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $577.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,928. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $586.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $658.25. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $545.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

