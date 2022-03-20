Chicago Capital LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 116.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,521 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.