Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Biodesix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 155.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 65,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 156.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,843 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biodesix alerts:

In other news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $25,117.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of BDSX opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Biodesix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biodesix (Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.