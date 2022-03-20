Chicago Capital LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chapman Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,686,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,499,000 after buying an additional 77,451 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $290.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.21 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.73.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

