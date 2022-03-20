Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CIM. Barclays boosted their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

