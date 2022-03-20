Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMRX. StockNews.com cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of CMRX opened at $5.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $461.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.38. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.34). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 8,753.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 466.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 472,789 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 419.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 206,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

