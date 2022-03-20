Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 822,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,940. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $676.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.97.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $33,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,609,630 shares of company stock worth $25,724,761. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

