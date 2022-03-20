Christopher K. Kramer Sells 1,035 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.05. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter worth $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.