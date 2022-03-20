Chronos Wealth Management LLC Purchases 765 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.2% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

