Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.94 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average is $93.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.36.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

