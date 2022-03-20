Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $189,385.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ciena stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.43. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.