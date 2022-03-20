Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after buying an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

