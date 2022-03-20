Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,848 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 81,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 34,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

