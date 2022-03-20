Claybrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,622 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Mplx by 697.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 159,207 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mplx by 37.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 13.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00.

MPLX traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,485,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,782. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $34.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

